Sartori remains one of the shareholders at Sunderland, where he owns 20 per cent, while he was appointed vice-president of AS Monaco last year.

Reports in France have claimed the Uruguayan could be set for a more prominent role with the French club, which could have advantages for Sunderland.

“Sunderland could potentially be seen as a more desirable destination for loan players," Maguire told Football Insider.

"If you have a multi-club model where there is more of a centralisation training and technical knowledge, it makes sense to send players there.

"If there is a player who is too young or needs more game time than he’s getting at Monaco, they can get that at Sunderland. Not only that but they get it in a framework that is close to what he would be experiencing at the parent club.

"That can be huge for both parties. That means when he returns to the parent club, there will be less adjustment required. That’s the rationale behind such an approach.”

Elsewhere, some of Sunderland’s squad have featured during the international break.

Centre-back Callum Doyle played 66 minutes as England Under-19s beat The Republic of Ireland Under-19s 3-1 on Wednesday, but was an unused substitute for a 4-0 win over Armenia.

The under-19 squad will now face Portugal on Tuesday evening.

England’s under-20 side have also been in action, with Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil coming off the bench for the final nine minutes in a 2-0 defeat by Poland on Friday.

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin has stayed on Wearside despite being named in the initial under-20s squad.

There has, though, been a late call-up for Black Cats defender Bailey Wright, who will link up with Australia’s senior squad for a World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia at King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday.

Black Cats captain Corry Evans played 63 minutes for Northern Ireland’s senior side in a 3-1 friendly win over Luxembourg on Friday.

Northern Ireland are next in action against Hungary on Tuesday.

