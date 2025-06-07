Sunderland are hoping to bolster their already strong contractual position this summer

Sunderland are set to reopen contract talks with Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin in the coming weeks.

The pair are out of contract next summer and Sunderland are keen to secure them to new deals heading into the transfer window. Both have long had top-tier transfer interest, with Serie A club AS Roma said to be keen on a deal for Neil this summer.

Initial talks with the pair were paused last season to allow all parties to focus on the promotion push. Sunderland’s sporting director says everyone is relaxed about the situation this summer but has made clear it is high on his agenda as the club prepares for its return to the Premier League.

“We do a contract review right across the group at the end of every season,” Speakman said.

“I think we're in a strong position with the majority of the group this time around, especially with a lot of the players who have performed at a really high level. There are a couple there whose contracts are reducing and we need to have a conversation around that and that will happen in the coming weeks. That's part of trying to build the squad for next season.

“We don't have anyone out of contract this summer and so that means there isn't an immediate issue for us, we have a little bit of time to reflect. As I always say, it's got to be the right opportunity for the players and for us.”

While most players in the squad will see their contracts improve automatically as a result of promotion to the Premier League, the club will look to reward many for their progress with fresh terms and that will be a part of Speakman’s work this summer.

Kristjaan Speakman hopes promotion will encourage players to see their future on Wearside

Though Jobe Bellingham looks likely to join Borussia Dortmund at some stage this summer, Speakman hopes that promotion will ensure that the majority of the current squad see their immediate futures on Wearside.

The club will hope that many of their players can make the step up a division, as they did after promotion from League One.

"We wanted to build a squad in League One whereby 50% of that squad we felt could go into the Championship and play," he said.

"We wanted to try and do the same in terms of our Championship squad, the difference being that the gap is so big and so it's a little bit harder to have that same level of certainty. Naturally, we've had players who have performed really well for us who will be of interest to other teams - I've always said that would be the byproduct of our success. Getting promoted probably satisfies the ambitions of some of those players, which is great. There are obviously some who might be able to part of what we're doing at the next level and might need another route, that's football."