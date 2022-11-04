Sunderland are now looking to climb back up the table after going two games unbeaten.

The Black Cats defeated Huddersfield Town away from home during the week in an impressive win, and that followed an away draw with Luton Town. Sunderland will be delighted to come through two tricky away games unscathed.

They are now 12th and turning attention to a home clash with Cardiff City, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding Sunderland and their Championship rivals.

Sanson to Sunderland?

Sunderland are said to be interested in Aston Villa star Morgan Sanson. Sanson has featured sparingly for Villa over the last year or so, and he appears unlikely to manage a resurgence under Unai Emery. The Black Cats are said to be interested, but a loan deal seems more likely. (Football Fan Cast)

Boro’s Akpom talks

Middlesbrough are in talks with Chuba Akpom over a new contract ahead of his current deal expiring in the summer. Boro boss Michael Carrick has said: “We’ve talked already, it’s only natural, you need to have a plan. It’s very early but you get a quick feeling. That’s up to me and the club to plan for, the more people play well, the easier it is.” (The Northern Echo)

Hull eye League Two side

Hull City are said to be eyeing a move for Grimsby Town defender Anthony Glennon. Glennon is said to be impressing for Grimsby in league Two, and he has become a target for the Tigers ahead of the January transfer window. Glennon is a former Liverpool academy player. (Pete O’Rourke)

Beyer blow