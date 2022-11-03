Sunderland AFC headlines: Cats suffer another injury blow ahead of World Cup break

Here is a round-up of the latest Championship news on Thursday teatime.

Sunderland suffer another injury blow

Edouard Michut has become the latest Sunderland player to be ruled out until after the World Cup break - but Tony Mowbray is confident he will then be able to kick-start his career on Wearside.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.

Mowbray had been considering handing the PSG loanee his first Championship start after he impressed in the 1-1 draw with Luton Town, but the youngster picked up a groin problem in the latter stages of that game.

The head coach expects Michut to join Ross Stewart, Daniel Ballard, Aji Alese and Lynden Gooch in being back available for selection when Millwall visit the Stadium of Light on December 3rd.

"I think Edouard is going to miss the next two games," Mowbray said.

"He'll be like I hope Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard, Aji, Lynden... all ready for the warm-weather training that we're going to have in Dubai.

"We might have a game or two while we're there and that should help us ease all these players back in. He's very sore at the moment but it's definitely not a long one.”

Sunderland linked with defender

The January transfer window is just around the corner and Sunderland have been linked with a defender from League Two.

Sunderland will face Cardiff City next up in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. The Wearsiders have been linked with defender Anthony Glennon in the build-up to the game.

The 22-year-old currently plays for Grimsby Town in League Two after coming through Liverpool’s academy system. Glennon also spent time with Burnley after leaving Merseyside.