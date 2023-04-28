Crowd segregation and other safety measures mean the Stadium will not be full to capacity, but it will still be comfortably one of the biggest attendances since the club dropped out of the Premier League.

A staggering 44,827 tickets have been sold to home supporters, with both the Premier Concourse and the North West Upper Stand both packed out above the lower bowl.

Sunderland go into the game with a squad still severely depleted by injury, but with their play-off ambitions now technically in their own hands ahead of the final two games.

They will travel to Preston North End on the final day, with a sell-out away end of around 5,500 supporters already confirmed.

Writing in his programme notes, head coach Tony Mowbray said the players were determined to try and do the fans proud.

"It’s incredible that a team with such little experience in the Championship is still in contention for the play-offs – we’ve come a long way this season as a group, but we’re fully focused on the remaining two league games," he said.

"Finally, I’d like to thank you all for your outstanding support both home and away this season – the connection we have felt with you has pushed us on and we’ll need you all again today.