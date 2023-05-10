Sunderland have agreed a new long-term contract with highly-rated young goalkeeper Adam Richardson.

Richardson, who has made six league appearances for the U21s this season, has put pen to paper on a new and improved three-year deal.

The 19-year-old is an England Youth international who turned down significant Premier League interest to sign his first professional contract in 2020.

He has been in the Sunderland Academy since the age of eight and says the club's proven track record of producing top-level goalkeepers was a key part of his reason to sign.

“I’m delighted to sign this new contract with the Club I’ve been at since the age of eight," Richardson said.

"The club have a proven track record of producing top-class goalkeepers and this is the perfect place for me to develop. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Academy manager Robin Nicholls, who joined the club from Southampton earlier this season, said the club were confident that Richardson would go on to reach his full potential.

"We are delighted that Adam will extend his time with the Club for another three years," he said.

"Adam has made excellent progress over a number of seasons, and we are excited to continue the journey with him. We firmly believe that we have the right support in place to ensure that he reaches his potential."