The striker was stretchered off during the Black Cats’ FA Cup match at Fulham and will now undergo surgery next week.

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that Stewart's scan had only shown a partial tear, meaning the forward could be ready to return for pre-season.

Still, it leaves Tony Mowbray’s side with just one recognised striker, Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt, for the final 18 league games of the campaign.

Ross Stewart is carried off against Fulham in the FA Cup. Picture by FRANK REID

Joe Gelhardt will be unavailable for next week’s replay against Fulham at the Stadium of Light, as the 20-year-old represented Leeds earlier in the competition and is therefore cup-tied.

Sunderland were trying to sign another striker on the final day of the transfer window and were hopeful they could re-sign Ellis Simms from Everton, yet a deal didn’t materialise.