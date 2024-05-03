Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have announced a range of tributes as they prepare to honour Charlie Hurley at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday's visit to Wearside, the last game of the Championship campaign, is Sunderland's first home fixture since the death of the legendary centre half aged 87 last week. Hurley is widely considered to be one of the club's greatest ever players, and will be celebrated pre-match by players, staff and supporters alike.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club representatives will hold a period of remembrance at the Charlie Hurley gates on Saturday morning, with a minute's applause to be held before kick off. Supporters will also display their own tribute to Hurley, with fan group This is Wearside unveiling a special new flag in tribute to 'The King'. Players will wear t-shirts dedicated to Hurley's legacy during the pre-match warm up and will enter the pitch to the sound of 'Z Cars', a song synonymous with Hurley's era as a player at the club.

A number of his former teammates will also be at the game, including Jimmy Montgomery, Colin Todd, Colin Suggett, Ritchie Pitt, Bobby Kerr and Jimmy Shoulder. A club statement said: "Charlie spent 12 years on Wearside, but his legacy will forever endure. He loved Sunderland and on Saturday, Sunderland will show just how much we loved him."