The 19 year old has exceeded all expectations at the World Cup and has become an invaluable member of Gareth Southgate’s squad. He has started every game so far in Qatar and even opened his account for his country with a strike against Iran in their opening game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bellingham has forged a great partnership alongside former Black Cat Jordan Henderson in the middle of the England midfield. The future is looking very bright for Bellingham - and his former coach Mike Dodds, who is now on Tony Mowbray’s coaching staff at Sunderland, believes he has all the attributes to become a complete midfield player.

Jude Bellingham has starred for England at the World Cup in Qatar (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Speaking to Sky Sports, Dodds said: “When he was younger, he played everywhere he was that good all over the pitch. In his teenage years he kind of played more as a number 10 but we felt he had more attributes than [solely] being a number 10 so we really stretched and challenged him around making sure he filled all the areas in midfield.

“I think that’s what you see now when he plays. I think he can do all those areas he can play as a deep lying midfielder, he can go box-to-box and be good in and around the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be honest, I don’t want to pigeon hole him as he’s still only 19 and I think the scary thing is he has so much growth and learning to come. I don’t know where he is going to end up and I don’t want to pigeon hole him into what type [of player] he is because I think he can do it all.”

Dodds coached Bellingham from a young age at Birmingham City, helping to nurture his talent through the youth system at St Andrew’s before the midfielder was handed his senior debut by his boyhood club, aged just 16 years and 38 days. Bellingham’s development at Birmingham landed him a move to Borussia Dortmund in summer 2020 with current rumours circulating that Real Madrid and Liverpool could look to sign him this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jude Bellingham has forged a good partnership alongside Jordan Henderson for England (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

And whilst Dodds recognised his talent from a young age, he admitted that even he has been surprised about Bellingham’s sharp rise to prominence. “He was a talented boy.” Dodds said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Would I have predicted at that age he would go on and achieve what he has achieved so far in his career? Definitely not, but he was a very talented boy. He loved football and like most seven-year-olds, he ran around with a big smile on his face.

“Off the pitch he’s actually a really relaxed and calm person and what you see in front of the cameras, in terms of the interviews, that’s the type of kid he is. But when he steps across the line, he wants to be the very, very best and he wants to win every game and he was like that as a young boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad