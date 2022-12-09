News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland striker Ellis Simms. Picture by FRANK REID

The Sunderland side to play West Brom as Tony Mowbray is handed BIG injury boost: Predicted XI photo gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face West Brom at the Stadium of Light – but who will start for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
4 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side beat Millwall 3-0 last time out to make it back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Sunderland were also boosted by the return of several players who had been sidelined with injuries before the World Cup break, including Aji Alese, Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin.

Striker Ross Stewart could also make his long-awaited return against West Brom, but may not be risked from the start with fellow forward Ellis Simms in good form.

Here is our predicted Sunderland XI to face West Brom:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Kept his seventh clean sheet of the season in the 3-0 win over Millwall.

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. RB: Lynden Gooch

Improved in the second half against Millwall at right-back after six games out with a foot injury.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

Continues to perform well at centre-back and has formed an effective partnership with Batth.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Danny Batth

Was praised by both managers after the Millwall match and is still Sunderland’s only outfield player to start every game.

Photo: Frank Reid

