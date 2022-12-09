Sunderland are preparing to face West Brom at the Stadium of Light – but who will start for the Black Cats?

Tony Mowbray’s side beat Millwall 3-0 last time out to make it back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Sunderland were also boosted by the return of several players who had been sidelined with injuries before the World Cup break, including Aji Alese, Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin.

Striker Ross Stewart could also make his long-awaited return against West Brom, but may not be risked from the start with fellow forward Ellis Simms in good form.

Here is our predicted Sunderland XI to face West Brom:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Kept his seventh clean sheet of the season in the 3-0 win over Millwall. Photo: Martin Swinney Photo Sales

2. RB: Lynden Gooch Improved in the second half against Millwall at right-back after six games out with a foot injury. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. CB: Luke O’Nien Continues to perform well at centre-back and has formed an effective partnership with Batth. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. CB: Danny Batth Was praised by both managers after the Millwall match and is still Sunderland’s only outfield player to start every game. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales