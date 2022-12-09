The Sunderland side to play West Brom as Tony Mowbray is handed BIG injury boost: Predicted XI photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face West Brom at the Stadium of Light – but who will start for the Black Cats?
Tony Mowbray’s side beat Millwall 3-0 last time out to make it back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Sunderland were also boosted by the return of several players who had been sidelined with injuries before the World Cup break, including Aji Alese, Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin.
Striker Ross Stewart could also make his long-awaited return against West Brom, but may not be risked from the start with fellow forward Ellis Simms in good form.
Here is our predicted Sunderland XI to face West Brom: