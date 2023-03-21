Huggins played 45 minutes for the U21s in a 3-1 defeat to his former club Leeds United, and played a part in Isaac Lihadji's goal for the Black Cats.

The full back last featured against Fulham in the FA Cup and Sunderland have been taking a cautious approach to building him back up from a niggling injury that followed.

The 22-year-old is back training with the first team and the international break will present another opportunity for him to move closer to a comeback.

“He has been a pleasure to be around, he has had a challenging time, but he has never failed to come in with a smile on his face and treat the games with the respect they deserve," Murty told safc.com.

“This game was a special one for him, I think he thoroughly enjoyed himself and had a hand in the goal which was pleasing for him. "We must make sure we are building him up and doing what is right for him. Overall, I’m pleased he got through the 45 minutes, and he can now relax and look forward to his next game.”

Murty said his side could take a number of positives despite the defeat against a side pushing near the top of the Premier League Two Division Two table.

“I was really pleased, I think it shows the distance we have come, we went toe-to-toe with them," he said.

"Our ability to sustain intensity was better but when we dropped off it looked as though it was going to be a challenge.

“In terms of bravery and getting on the ball, our pattern, and our understanding of how to play through a well organised high pressing team; I was really pleased with them.

