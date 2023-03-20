News you can trust since 1873
How first-team players fared as Sunderland U21s are beaten by Leeds United at Elland Road in Premier League 2

Several Sunderland first-team players started for the club’s under-21s side as they were beaten 3-1 by Leeds on Sunday afternoon.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 07:29 GMT- 1 min read

Goalkeeper Alex Bass, Niall Huggins, Joe Anderson, Pierre Ekwah and Isaac Lihadji all featured for Graeme Murty’s side in the Premier League 2, Division 2, fixture at Elland Road.

Sunderland have been managing Huggins’ recovery after a long-term setback, and the full-back played 45 minutes against his former club.

Ekwah was also substituted at half-time after coming on for the senior team against Luton on Saturday, while the other aforementioned players were given 90-minute outings.

Niall Huggins playing for Sunderland Under-21s.
Sunderland fell behind in the 17th minute when Mateo Joseph was set up by Charlie Allen and converted with a low strike.

The visitors drew level four minutes later, though, when Huggins’ shot was saved by goalkeeper Joel Robles (formerly of Wigan and Everton), before Lihadji’s deflected effort levelled the score.

Leeds retook the lead in the 36th minute courtesy of Sonny Perkins’ finish, before another goal from Joseph secured the win for the hosts three minutes from time.

The result strengthened Leeds’ position at the top of the Premier League 2, Division 2, table as they aim for promotion.

Sunderland have two more under-21s fixtures remaining this season and will face Nottingham Forest at Eppleton CW on Monday, April 4.

Leeds U21s XI: Robles, Debayo (Crew 65), Ferguson (Monteiro 27), Mullen, Moore, Gray (McGurk 65), Allen, Gyabi, Joseph, Perkins (Spencer 79), Snowdon

Subs not used van den Heuvel

SAFC U21: Bass, Huggins (Crompton 46), Johnson (Kachosa 85), Anderson, Taylor, Ekwah (Burke 46), Rigg (Moore 79) Lihadji, Kelly, Middlemas, Gardiner.

Subs not used: Metcalf

