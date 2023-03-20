Goalkeeper Alex Bass, Niall Huggins, Joe Anderson, Pierre Ekwah and Isaac Lihadji all featured for Graeme Murty’s side in the Premier League 2, Division 2, fixture at Elland Road.

Sunderland have been managing Huggins’ recovery after a long-term setback, and the full-back played 45 minutes against his former club.

Ekwah was also substituted at half-time after coming on for the senior team against Luton on Saturday, while the other aforementioned players were given 90-minute outings.

Niall Huggins playing for Sunderland Under-21s.

Sunderland fell behind in the 17th minute when Mateo Joseph was set up by Charlie Allen and converted with a low strike.

The visitors drew level four minutes later, though, when Huggins’ shot was saved by goalkeeper Joel Robles (formerly of Wigan and Everton), before Lihadji’s deflected effort levelled the score.

Leeds retook the lead in the 36th minute courtesy of Sonny Perkins’ finish, before another goal from Joseph secured the win for the hosts three minutes from time.

The result strengthened Leeds’ position at the top of the Premier League 2, Division 2, table as they aim for promotion.

Sunderland have two more under-21s fixtures remaining this season and will face Nottingham Forest at Eppleton CW on Monday, April 4.

Leeds U21s XI: Robles, Debayo (Crew 65), Ferguson (Monteiro 27), Mullen, Moore, Gray (McGurk 65), Allen, Gyabi, Joseph, Perkins (Spencer 79), Snowdon

Subs not used van den Heuvel

SAFC U21: Bass, Huggins (Crompton 46), Johnson (Kachosa 85), Anderson, Taylor, Ekwah (Burke 46), Rigg (Moore 79) Lihadji, Kelly, Middlemas, Gardiner.