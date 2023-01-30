The young Black Cats fell a goal down four minutes into the second half after Joshua Scott opened the scoring for the visitors.

Yet, after Jewison Bennette had levelled the score with a powerful strike, defender Zak Johnson headed home the winner five minutes from time.

“We felt a bit hard done by at half-time when we came in because we thought we shaded it, had a few more chances and a lot more possession with them,” Hewitson told the Echo after the match.

Academy of Light

“They have gone out and scored really early in the second half but I think we showed really good character to get back to 1-1 with an excellent goal from Jewi.

“For Zak to score late from a corner is a bit of a suckerpunch and put a smile on everybodys’ faces including his own.”

Bennette wasn’t the only first-team player to start for the young Black Cats, with Luke O’Nien playing the full 90 minutes and new signing Pierre Ekwah featuring for an hour.

“I think for Jewi it was just a case of getting minutes in his legs because he hasn’t had a sustained run of games,” explained Hewitson when discussing Sunderland’s team selection.

“Pierre was a case of he’s fresh and hasn’t had many minutes coming from West Ham so it was just a case of getting minutes in his legs.

“With Luke it was just a case of he was suspended and wanted to keep up his match fitness so then he’s ready and available for when they come calling.”

On his winning goal, 18-year-old Johnson added: “I’m obviously delighted with the goal being a massive diehard Sunderland fan as I am.

“I think the game meant a little bit more to me than the lads. I know that all the lads dug in really well and I’m really proud of the boys for coming back from 1-0 down.