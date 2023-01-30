News you can trust since 1873
Luke O'Nien playing for Sunderland

Sunderland U21s player ratings gallery: How Luke O'Nien and Pierre Ekwah fared in Newcastle win

Sunderland Under-21s came from behind to beat Newcastle Under-21s at the Academy of Light – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
2 minutes ago

After a goalless first half, Newcastle took the lead when Joshua Scott opened the scoring with a strike into the top corner.

Sunderland reacted well, though, with Jewison Bennette scoring the equaliser before a Zak Johnson headed home a winner five minutes from time.

Luke O’Nien and new Sunderland signing Pierre Ekwah also featured for the young Black Cats.

Here’s how each player fared at the Academy of Light:

1. Jacob Carney - 6

Didn’t have many saves to make but held most of the efforts he had to deal with. Distribution could have been better at times. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Callum Wilson - 6

Harshly booked in the first half but didn’t allow many attacks to materialise down his flank at right-back. Subbed after an hour. 6

Photo: National World

3. Luke O'Nien - 8

Swept up danger at the back and instructed his team-mates as he completed 90 minutes. 8

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Zak Johnson - 8

Had a few uncertain moments in the early stages but recovered well before scoring the decisive winner with a thumping header. 8

Photo: FRANK REID

