Sunderland U21s player ratings gallery: How Luke O'Nien and Pierre Ekwah fared in Newcastle win
Sunderland Under-21s came from behind to beat Newcastle Under-21s at the Academy of Light – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?
After a goalless first half, Newcastle took the lead when Joshua Scott opened the scoring with a strike into the top corner.
Sunderland reacted well, though, with Jewison Bennette scoring the equaliser before a Zak Johnson headed home a winner five minutes from time.
Luke O’Nien and new Sunderland signing Pierre Ekwah also featured for the young Black Cats.
Here’s how each player fared at the Academy of Light: