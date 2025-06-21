Fin Lynch has paid tribute to the late Sunderland coach Carlton Fairweather after his sad passing earlier this year

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland under-18s Lead Coach Fin Lynch has paid an emotional tribute to long-serving coach Carlton Fairweather, who sadly passed away earlier this year at the age of 63.

Fairweather’s death in April led to the postponement of the under-18s’ game against Wolves, as the club and its players mourned the loss of a hugely respected, charismatic and much-loved figure within the Academy of Light. The former Wimbledon winger had recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and passed away surrounded by family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynch, reflecting on the 2024-25 campaign in which Sunderland’s first team won promotion to the Premier League, described Fairweather as the "heartbeat" of Sunderland’s academy setup and said he remained an inspiration to everyone still working at the club.

“Carlton was the heartbeat of this place,” Lynch said. “He embodied everything we believe in – hard work, humility, and an unwavering commitment to the players. Jordan Moore and I are fully committed to carrying that legacy forward. He’s been a huge inspiration to all of us.”

Born in Camberwell, London, on September 22, 1961, Fairweather made over 130 league appearances for Wimbledon during a golden era for the club. He scored 26 goals and was part of the ‘Crazy Gang’ team that rose through the Football League ranks during the 1980s. Though injury kept him out of the 1988 FA Cup final, his role in that era’s success remains significant.

Following spells at other clubs, including Carlisle United, Fairweather moved into coaching and joined Sunderland in 2003. Over two decades, he became a cornerstone of the club’s academy and community programmes, known for his commitment to youth development and his ability to inspire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also managed Sunderland Ladies between 2014 and 2017, guiding the team during its time in the Women’s Super League and earning widespread respect for his leadership. Fairweather remained active within the club’s academy structure in recent years, helping to guide the next generation of Wearside talent right up until his illness. His influence is still deeply felt by staff and players alike.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Lynch said the momentum created this season is something they want to build on, and that Fairweather’s impact will remain central to their philosophy moving forward. “There’s a real energy around the place,” he added. “We’re proud of this year – but more than that, we’re excited about the future.”