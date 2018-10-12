Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori set to run for Uruguayan presidency

Sunderland director Juan Sartori is set to be named as a presidential candidate for the 2019 Uruguayan elections, according to reports from his homeland.

News outlet Búsqueda are reporting that the 37-year-old is set to represent the right-wing National Party under a campaign called 'Uruguay for Change'.

Juan Sartori is set to run for the Uruguayan presidency

Sartori purchased a 20% stake in Sunderland earlier this summer, with Stewart Donald keen to bring the businessman on board after completing his takeover.

The pair had previously worked together at Oxford United, where Sartori was one party interested in a takeover after revealing he wanted to take the U's to the Premier League.

READ: Ex-Sunderland defender opens up on 'horrible' time on Wearside

The Uruguayan quickly endeared himself to the Black Cats' faithful with promises of South American links with the academy and an appearance in the South Stand - where he sported a new away shirt and joined in with supporters chants.

But the businessman, whose Union Group has businesses in real estate, oil, energy and gas, could now also take an interest in the politics of his homeland.

The reports from Uruguay suggest that talks have been ongoing for four months, during which the 'Uruguay for Change' concept was proposed.

MORE: Here's everything you need to know about Juan Sartori

It is expected that Sartori's campaign will be officially launched on November 20 after he sought advice from a leading international consultant.

The Uruguayan is expected to stand against current president Tabaré Vázquez and his Broad Front party.

Búsqueda also suggest that the multi-millionaire is currently basing himself in Europe - thanks in part to his involvement with Sunderland - which prove interesting should he be elected.

Thus far, neither Sartori nor the National Party have commented on the speculation - but Sunderland AFC have taken to Twitter to address the rumours.

In a comical post, the Black Cats' official account accompanied a picture of Sartori with the caption '#MyPresident'