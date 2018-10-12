Ex-Sunderland defender opens up on 'horrible' experience at the Stadium of Light

Former Sunderland defender Billy Jones is still scared by his 'horrible' experience at the Stadium of Light.

The 31-year-old full-back left Wearside to join Championship side Rotherham in the summer, following back-to-back relegation on Wearside.

Sunderland defender Billy Jones.

And, after a slow start at the New York Stadium, Jones has started the Millers' last four league games and feels rejuvenated at his new club.

"It has been really good. Obviously from where I have come from last season, there was not much positivity at all around the club with what happened," Jones told the Yorkshire Post.

“It was obviously horrible being part of that, personally," he added about his time at Sunderland.

Jones joined the Black Cats in 2014, following spells at Crewe, Preston and West Brom.

The defender left Sunderland after he wasn't offered a new deal at the Stadium of Light, and says it was an easy decision to join the Millers.

“When I spoke to the gaffer in the summer, he obviously spoke about the close-knit group he has here and the way the lads work hard for each other and thoroughly enjoy each other’s company in training in terms of working hard and off the pitch as well," said Jones.

“It is a close-knit group and he spoke about how him and his staff do their utmost to improve you as an individual and as a team and it has been exactly that.

“It has been really great to be part of and hopefully we are going to have a special season here and that is what we are working hard to achieve.”