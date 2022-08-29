Sunderland 'close' to appointing Tony Mowbray following Alex Neil's departure to Stoke City
Tony Mowbray looks set to be confirmed as Sunderland's new head coach following Alex Neil’s departure to Stoke.
Mowbray has been out of work after his contract at Blackburn expired in May, following a lengthy spell of over five years at Ewood Park.
The 58-year-old won promotion from League One with Rovers before managing them for four successive seasons in the Championship.
He has also managed Middlesbrough, West Brom and Celtic.
Mowbray has been present at the Stadium of Light this season and was seen in the directors box for the Black Cats’ 1-1 draw with Coventry in July
Sunderland were caught off guard by Neil’s abrupt departure over the weekend, yet Mowbray is thought of highly within the club.
The Black Cats considered their options after Neil turned down new terms on Wearside, yet it’s now been widely reported that Mowbray is their preferred candidate.
Mowbray also has close links with Sunderland’s head of player recruitment Stuart Harvey who he worked with at Blackburn.