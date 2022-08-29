News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sunderland 'close' to appointing Tony Mowbray following Alex Neil's departure to Stoke City

Tony Mowbray looks set to be confirmed as Sunderland's new head coach following Alex Neil’s departure to Stoke.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 29th August 2022, 7:30 pm

Mowbray has been out of work after his contract at Blackburn expired in May, following a lengthy spell of over five years at Ewood Park.

The 58-year-old won promotion from League One with Rovers before managing them for four successive seasons in the Championship.

He has also managed Middlesbrough, West Brom and Celtic.

Tony Mowbray. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Mowbray has been present at the Stadium of Light this season and was seen in the directors box for the Black Cats’ 1-1 draw with Coventry in July

Read more

Sunderland's transfer priorities as Cats target multiple deals

Kristjaan Speakman and Jack Diamond react as Sunderland winger completes loan exit

Sunderland were caught off guard by Neil’s abrupt departure over the weekend, yet Mowbray is thought of highly within the club.

The Black Cats considered their options after Neil turned down new terms on Wearside, yet it’s now been widely reported that Mowbray is their preferred candidate.

Mowbray also has close links with Sunderland’s head of player recruitment Stuart Harvey who he worked with at Blackburn.

Tony MowbraySunderlandAlex NeilStoke CityBlackburn