Mowbray has been out of work after his contract at Blackburn expired in May, following a lengthy spell of over five years at Ewood Park.

The 58-year-old won promotion from League One with Rovers before managing them for four successive seasons in the Championship.

He has also managed Middlesbrough, West Brom and Celtic.

Tony Mowbray. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Mowbray has been present at the Stadium of Light this season and was seen in the directors box for the Black Cats’ 1-1 draw with Coventry in July

Sunderland were caught off guard by Neil’s abrupt departure over the weekend, yet Mowbray is thought of highly within the club.

The Black Cats considered their options after Neil turned down new terms on Wearside, yet it’s now been widely reported that Mowbray is their preferred candidate.