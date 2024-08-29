Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The midfielder is reportedly set for a medical at Sunderland ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Reports in France broke the news of Sunderland’s interest in the player earlier this week with talks now believed to have progressed to the medical stage. Foot Mercato states that a loan agreement between Lens and the Black Cats has been agreed, though the transfer will not include an option to buy.

Their report also adds that the Ghanaian midfielder is expected in England in the next few hours to undergo a medical examination. The news comes after Sunderland slapped a £6million price tag on Pierre Ekwah.

The 22-year-old made 40 Championship appearances for the Black Cats last season but was sidelined with a back injury during pre-season, meaning the Frenchman fell behind the likes of Chris Rigg, Jobe, Dan Neil and Alan Browne.

It was claimed last month that Italian side Udinese were interested in Ekwah, while Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Fulham have been credited with interest over the past 12 months. Leicester have also been linked with the midfielder.

Reports in France have now stated that Saint-Etienne are looking into a deal for Ekwah with Sunderland said to rate the midfielder at around £6million. Interestingly, Saint-Etienne were also linked with Abdul Samedi earlier in the window. Sunderland are also hopeful of concluding a permanent deal for Serbian international midfielder Milan Aleksic.

Reports on Wednesday afternoon claimed that the player has agreed to join Sunderland in what could be the biggest transfer in the history of his current club at around €3.7million (£3.1million). An article from Mozzart Sport also claims that in addition to the considerable amount of money, Kragujevac will also receive a percentage of the next sale.

The foreign press have claimed that the 18-year-old Serbian international midfielder, who has drawn interest from Benfica and Chelsea previously, has already travelled to England and is set to undergo a medical ahead of a four-year deal at the Stadium of Light. Last season, Aleksić scored five goals and recorded ten assists in all competitions. While Sunderland’s interest is genuine, the deal is not thought to be done yet.