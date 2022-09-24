Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from around the Championship:

Bennette’s decision

Matt Clarke in action for West Brom (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jewison Bennette, who scored for Costa Rica against South Korea on Friday, had offers from other clubs ahead of signing for Sunderland - according to sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

Speaking to SAFC Unfiltered, Speakman revealed how the Black Cats were able to convince Bennette to sign.

Speakman said: "I think everyone has seen the talent this kid has got and Sunderland wasn’t his only option, so you have to go and have to convince.

“That’s where I think our football club can be really positive because we’re not just relying on an agent to communicate our message, but we are on the flight and we are out there.

Bruce’s transfer admission

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has admitted his side were interested in re-signing Brighton defender Matt Clarke, before he opted to move to the Riverside Stadium.

Clarke has made five appearances for Boro so far this season, but could have been plying his trade back at the Hawthorns had things panned out differently.

Bruce said: “I don’t mind telling you, we were looking for Clarke.”

“We had to buy him if that was the case, and we had to wait – if nobody did buy him, then we were in pole position to sign him on loan. Middlesbrough then bought him, so Erik (Pieters) came into the equation.”

The Baggies currently sit 21st in the Championship and are set to be Sunderland’s first opponents after the season temporarily halts for the Qatar World Cup.

QPR trial for ex-Liverpool midfielder

Former Liverpool youngster Elijah Dixon-Bonner has been taken on trial by Queens Park Rangers following his release from the Premier League club earlier this summer.

Dixon-Bonner featured during Liverpool’s runs to both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals last season.