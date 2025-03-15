Sunderland will wear a one-off kit featuring an altered version of the iconic ship crest this weekend

Sunderland’s Chief Business Officer says the club are ‘really serious’ about raising awareness of the potential impact of climate change on the city.

In an interview with the i newspaper Bruce insisted that the decision to wear a special one-off kit for the trip to Coventry City this weekend is no gimmick. The club will mark Green Football’s Great Save initiative, which encourages fans to pass on, sell or reuse old kit to prevent it from going to landfill. Sunderland’s club partner Fanatics will until March 28th offer fans who come into the store and donate old kits, including boots, discounts on away shirts and junior sizes.

To raise awareness of the initiative and of the increasingly significant impact of climate change, the ship crest will return but rising sea levels reflected in the design. The club want to raise awareness of the impact climate change has already had on the region and could have in the future, with Roker Pier still closed after suffering storm damage in 2023.

“This is something we’re really, really serious about – a football club can’t just be known for playing football,” Bruce told the i.

“It has to be known for the work that it does in the community, how it unites audiences and how it takes advantage of its elevated role in society and that’s what this is about.

“No club has done something like this before but this is about much more than a piece of marketing buzz. Of course we want to get people talking about it but it’s authentic and as a club we’re deadly serious about it. This is not a ‘one and done’ thing. The point we’re making is: if we don’t make the right choices we’re going to be in a tough spot here.

“We’re a coastal club, sitting by the ocean so if we don’t make good conscious choices and are smart about how we operate we run the risk of this city that we love being underwater or, at the very least, water slowly creeping into places we enjoy.”

Bruce reflects on Sunderland’s financial performance

As part of the interview, Bruce also discussed the club’s ongoing financial position. The club released its accounts for the 2023/24 campaign earlier this week, showing an £8.1 million loss. Bruce believes Sunderland are heading in the right direction but it is clear that the club needs to reach the top tier to realise its potential.

“Sustainability isn’t just about the environment, it’s financial as well and we’ve gone on the record as saying we want to be run sustainably,” he said.

“It’s really hard to do that in the modern game but we’re trying to do that, we’re trying to drive revenues but we know we’ve got a long way to go. Even in the Championship – taking the Premier League aside because it’s well documented what happens to your revenue when you go into the Premier League – we’ve got a long way to go.

“We’re trying to be smart with our costs, like every club has to be, and we’ve got a trading model in place.

“When you think about our players, look at Jack Clarke and Ross Stewart, they’re transfers that show you bring people in for a price, sell them on but Jack left and we’ve got a ready-made replacement in Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson. You’ve got the next generation as a fan, the next generation to be excited about.

“That’s a model football has to adopt. It doesn’t matter whether you’re Manchester United, Chelsea or you’re Sunderland in the Championship.

“Overall the numbers are going in the right direction and when we look around at our peers in the Championship we’re reasonably sustainable as it relates to the economics that underpin how we run the football club. We want to continue along that path for as long as we can.”