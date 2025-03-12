Sunderland have confirmed a rise in season ticket prices for the 2025/26 campaign

Sunderland have announced their season ticket prices for the 2025/26 campaign, with supporters facing a rise of around 10% in total.

The club have confirmed that the cheapest season ticket available in the earlybird phase will be £460, up from £420 in the same purchase period last year. That was in itself a 7% rise from the previous campaign. The most expensive season ticket for renewals in the earlybird phase is priced at £620, with a middle tier of £580.

A number of concessions are again in place this season. Despite the significant rise, the cheapest season card works out at around £20 per match for renewals, which would represent some of the cheapest around if the club were to win promotion to the Premier League as currently appears to be a distinct possibility. Supporters have until Friday April 11th to secure the earlybird price.

A club statement explained the rise in prices, stating: "2024-25 season ticket holders can take advantage of an exclusive loyalty price until 5pm on 11 April, offering them the best possible value for the 2025-26 campaign.

"Like all businesses, the Club faces rising costs, and this is reflected by an increase in pricing for the 2025-26 season. A small increase ranging from £1.74 to £2.39 per game has been applied to adult tickets, with junior tickets remaining extremely competitive, priced from just £3.48 per game.

"As the Club works to minimise the impact on supporters and ensure football on Wearside remains accessible to all, fans can also now spread the cost of their ticket across six equal instalments."

The club also say that a season card will this year entitle supporters to more benefits than ever before. Amongst the benefits included are exclusive discount purchase periods in store and online, complimentary access to all U21 fixtures and discounted rates for hospitality rates in certain games.

For those wishing to purchase a new season card for the new campaign, the lowest available price if £490, up from £440 pound in the same phase last season. The other two tiers for new purchases are £610 and £680. This works out at just over £21 per game at the cheapest rate.

Sunderland confirm developments on Black Cats Bar

The club had earlier announced that it would not be offering the Black Cats Bar hospitality package next season, with the area to be revamped into a new, premium hospitality area.

A statement read: “Sunderland AFC continues to invest in stadium experience to ensure matchdays on Wearside are memorable for all supporters.

Quinn’s Sports Bar and the Montgomery Suite were redeveloped last summer, and we will continue to enhance our premium offering ahead of the 2025-26 season. This will result in the current Black Cats Bar package being discontinued at the end of the campaign.

Following a period of renovation, the space will reopen ahead of the new season as a premium matchday option, which will sit alongside the experiences available in the Business Lounge and Quinn’s Sports Bar.

Supporters with 2024-25 season tickets in Black Cats Bar are advised that their existing seat will be held until the new space is available to purchase. Ahead of the new season, fans impacted by these changes will be invited to an exclusive test event and have the option to retain their seat before the general sale period begins.

The pricing of the packages in the new space is to be determined, but supporters are advised that they will be reflective of the premium nature of the offering. Although we appreciate that some fans will be disappointed by this news, a new entry-level experience will be introduced for the 2025-26 season in The Founders’.