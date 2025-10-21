Sunderland youngster Chemsdine Talbi registered a crucial assist in the 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday

Régis Le Bris has praised Chemsdine Talbi's increasing versatility at Sunderland after his strong performance off the bench against Wolves.

The winger helped relieve some of the pressure as Sunderland held out for a crucial clean sheet on Saturday, and played a key part in putting the result beyond doubt when he assisted Ladislav Krejčí's stoppage-time own goal. It marked the latest in a strong run of cameos for Talbi, who appears to be growing in confidence at Premier League level.

Having held down a regular spot on the right flank through the opening weeks of the season due largely to his industry out of possession, more minutes on the opposite flank have seen his attacking threat grow.

While that hands Le Bris a dilemma given the strength of his options in that position, the head coach is taking the positives of a player who is demonstrating his ability to play a number of different roles in a number of different formations.

"Yeah, it's a journey, and we need versatile players according to different scenarios, different opponents, different problems," Le Bris said.

"Maybe we can start with one option but we know that with our subs, we can manage different options with another system, another position, and if someone comes in, he can help on the right or the left, being always positive for the squad.

"So I think at this level, you need that. And Chems can play in 4-4-2, on the right or the left, in a back five as a wing-back, in 5-4-1 as a winger. So we have different options, and I think when we [they] are on the bench, we can manage according to the problem we have, the opportunity we could have, because the end of the game was like that. We blocked the defence against counter-attacks, so we needed threats, and when Chems came in, and Eli as well, we knew that they have this ability to run over 30, 40, 50 metres, and it was the case for the second goal."

Chemsdine Talbi's view on his best position

Speaking after Sunderland's 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in September, Talbi told The Echo that he felt he was more dangerous playing on the left wing but would play wherever Le Bris and the team needed.

"Whatever position the coach tells me to play, I will do my best to bring the most for the team," he said.

"And, of course, on the left side, I'm more aggressive, one-on-one and I showed it today again. When the coach told me to do my job, I will do it for him and the team. I think in the beginning it was difficult because you come from Belgian league to Premier League but I think every day, every game, I level up.

"For sure, I need to keep trying to be more aggressive and I try to show every game [what I can do]. On the right, it's a little more difficult [to be aggressive] because I'm on my right foot but like I said, the coach told me to play there and I will do the best for the team."