Mason Burstow makes League One switch after Championship spell at Hull and loan stint on Wearside

Bolton Wanderers have signed Mason Burstow on a season-long loan from Hull City, with the 21-year-old striker aiming to kick-start his career after a mixed spell in the Championship.

The move marks a return to League One for Burstow, who becomes Bolton’s tenth signing of the summer ahead of their season opener away to Stockport County on Sunday.

Burstow, who came through the youth ranks at Welling United and Maidstone United, joined Charlton Athletic in 2020 before catching the eye of Chelsea, who secured his signature in early 2022. Following a brief loan return to Charlton, the London-born forward made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in August 2023 against West Ham United.

Burstow joined Sunderland on a season-long loan from Chelsea at the end of the 2023 summer window, with the Black Cats hoping he could offer added mobility and physicality up front in the Championship. Although he found minutes hard to come by under then-head coach Tony Mowbray and his successors, Burstow made 20 league appearances in total. His only goal for the club came in January 2024, scoring in a 3–1 win over Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.

Burstow’s spell on Wearside was ultimately a challenging one. The youngster struggled to find a consistent rhythm amid fierce competition for places and changing tactical systems. Despite that, he departed the North East with experience under his belt and a better understanding of the demands of second-tier football.

After moving permanently to Hull City in the summer of 2024, Burstow featured 31 times for the Tigers last season, scoring twice and contributing off the bench across multiple competitions. With opportunities expected to be limited at Hull this term, a loan move was sought – and Ian Evatt’s Bolton have acted decisively.

Burstow already made an impression by scoring a headed winner in last weekend’s friendly against Stockport – the same opponents Wanderers face in their opening League One fixture. “Another one on Sunday would be a perfect start,” he said after the move.

He continued: “I’ve obviously played against them this Saturday, so I have a bit of familiarity with how they’re going to set up, and hopefully I can get off to a good start like I did at the weekend. Whenever you score – friendly or not – it gives you that little extra boost of confidence. With the new shirt and a new club, hopefully I get the same result.”

Burstow also represented England at U20 level in 2023 and remains under contract at Hull until 2028. He’ll wear number 48 at Bolton and is expected to be in contention for Sunday’s opener. Sunderland are in action at Hull City on Tuesday night in a pre-season friendly following games against South Shields, Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon.

