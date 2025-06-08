Sunderland’s backroom set-up looks set for change this summer after one figure left for MK Dons

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have confirmed the departure of first team goalkeeping coach Tom Weal, who has left the club to take up a new role with Milton Keynes Dons.

Weal joined the Black Cats in February from Carlisle United and became an integral part of Régis Le Bris’ backroom team during the final stretch of the season. Working closely with Anthony Patterson and the club’s senior goalkeepers, Weal helped support a promotion-winning campaign that ended with Sunderland’s dramatic return to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a club statement, Sunderland thanked Weal for his contribution and wished him and his family well for the future. Head of coaching Stuart English praised Weal’s immediate impact, saying: “First and foremost, we thank Tom for his dedication and hard work. After arriving following the departure of Mike Dodds, he formed an immediate connection with our coaching team and players. He played an important role throughout the remainder of the season, as the team achieved something truly special, and we wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.”

Weal’s departure marks the first confirmed change to Le Bris’ coaching staff since Sunderland’s promotion, with further additions expected in the coming weeks as the club prepares for life back in the Premier League. Sunderland also lost first team coach Mike Dodds to Wycombe Wanderers midway through the 2024-25 season.

What have Sunderland’s coaching staff said recently?

Sunderland assistant head coach Pedro Ribeiro says the club is determined to “chart the right path” as they prepare for life back in the Premier League and look to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

The Black Cats secured their place in the top flight with a memorable play-off final win over Sheffield United last month, bringing an eight-year stay outside the Premier League to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But history offers a cautionary tale. In both of the last two seasons, all three promoted clubs have suffered relegation at the first time of asking, underlining the scale of the challenge facing Régis Le Bris and his coaching staff. Nevertheless, in an interview with Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Ribeiro has reiterated how eager Le Bris and his staff are to learn from the setbacks suffered by other recenlty-promoted sides.

Speaking about the challenges posed by the step up to the Premier League, Ribeiro said: “We are aware of the competition we are going to play in and what has happened. Of course, this is a warning to chart the right path to follow, so that this does not happen to Sunderland.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Discussing his arrival at the Stadium of Light partway through the season, he said: “As a coach, we have to understand where football takes us and what kind of opportunities arise. This came about as an assistant, through a symbiosis of ideas between people who approached me, namely manager Regis Le Bris and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. They made me see that this path could be interesting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ribeiro also reflected on the preparations that went in to Sunderland’s Wembley triumph over Sheffield United, and how the plan for the season altered once it became apparent that automatic promotion was out of the Black Cats’ reach.

He said: “We prepared for it in advance, because at a certain point we realised that direct promotion would be very difficult, but at the same time we realised that we would end up in the play-off zone. This allowed us to manage the team and convey the message that all the players would be important. We were able to recover players who were injured and others with physical problems. So, we reached the semi-final against Coventry and the final against Sheffield United at full strength.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland confirm 2025/26 pre-season schedule with Portugal camp and Craig Gordon testimonial