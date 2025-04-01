Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland beat Millwall 1-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg has been included in the Championship’s Team of the Week following his performance against Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

The teenager completed a full 90 minutes at the Stadium of Light, and caught the eye with an energetic display as Trai Hume’s first-half strike proved enough for the hosts to seal a 1-0 victory and return to winning ways. But while several Sunderland players, including Hume and makeshift right-back Alan Browne, have come in for widespread praise in the days since the Black Cats’ triumph, it is in fact Rigg who has found himself to be his side’s sole representative in Whoscored’s weekly XI.

Interestingly, there is also a nod for Millwall full-back Joe Bryan, who found himself on the losing side in the North East, but who evidently did enough to convince the number crunchers with his display.

Elsewhere, the rest of the team is made up of Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn, Watford defenders Mattie Pollock and Francisco Sierralta, Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Michael Ihiekwe, Stoke City wide man Million Manhoef, Plymouth Argyle midfielder Adam Randell, Luton Town talent Jordan Clark, Sheffield United forward Tyrese Campbell, and Burnley attacker Zian Flemming.

What is the latest on Chris Rigg’s Sunderland future?

At the time of writing, Rigg remains a reported target for a number of high-profile suitors, including Tottenham Hotspur, who are said to be willing to pay as much as £38 million to lure him to North London this summer.

Reacting to those whispers, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton said: "Chris Rigg to Spurs for £38 million... that is a lot of money. He's still such a young kid, 17 years old, bursting through at an even younger age than that, sometimes you forget how many games he's been around for given many young players are dropping off the production line and into the first-team - they've done such a good job up in Sunderland.

"Over the course of the season broadly he's been very good, I know Regis Le Bris in recent weeks has wanted those exacting standards he's set for himself for Chris to live up to once again, which I've got no doubt he'll get to. That's sometimes par for the course when you're looking at the development of a younger player.

"£38 million... is he worth it? God knows, sometimes those types of figures can be rather arbitrarily put together, but of course they've got form have Spurs of spending a lot of money on a young player. Archie Gray, who had a season at Leeds that took them all the way to the play-off final - will Chris get something similar? We will soon see.”