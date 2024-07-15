Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest headlines surrounding Sunderland's Championship rivals.

Preparations are now well underway at the Academy of Light as Sunderland plan for the 2024/25 campaign, with a major improvement needed on last season’s 16th-place finish. Regis Le Bris was finally appointed Black Cats manager last month and can now assess his current squad before pulling the trigger on potential arrivals, having seen separate squads face South Shields and Gateshead over the weekend.

Le Bris and his squad will jet off to Spain for more pre-season action this week as those in charge of recruitment continue to work on prospective targets, but Sunderland are not alone in needing reinforcements with teams up and down the Championship active in the market. Below, the Sunderland Echo has rounded up some of the latest headlines from across the division.

Ahmedhodzic price-tag

Sheffield United have slapped a £20million price-tag on Anel Ahmedhodzic amid reports of interest from the Premier League. The Sun reports that Wolves have emerged as front-runners for the defender, having sold Max Kilman to West Ham United earlier in the window, but will need to pay a hefty fee if they are to sign the Bosnia international.

The Blades are in the midst of a takeover process and the sale of Ahmedhodzic would allow Chris Wilder some room to spend, but the Blades boss insisted over the weekend he cannot afford to lose any more players, with more than a dozen already moved on. There is also interest in defender Jayden Bogle and midfielder Vini Souza.

Kamara exit close

Leeds United look set to lose midfielder Glen Kamara in the coming days with reports of an imminent medical. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Finland international will undergo tests at Stade Rennais ahead of a €10m (£8.4m) move just 12 months after his Elland Road arrival, with Leeds set to bank a seven-figure profit.

Kamara was a regular starter as Leeds made it to the play-off final last season, having joined from Rangers in a deal worth £5m last summer, but looks set for a return to top-tier football in France and has already agreed personal terms with Rennes. Daniel Farke’s side confirmed the arrival of midfielder Joe Rothwell on loan from Bournemouth last week but remain in the market for further midfield additions, having sold Archie Gray to Tottenham for £40m.

Wednesday arrival

Sheffield Wednesday have signed midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, following his departure from Championship rivals West Brom. Chalobah left the Hawthorns as a free agent earlier this summer but will now face the Baggies as a Wednesday player, becoming the ninth signing to arrive through the doors at Hillsborough.

"I'm super excited, ready for the challenge and I'm looking forward to meeting the fans and playing at such a historic stadium,” Chalobah said after being announced as a Wednesday player. “It was very positive [talks with Rohl]. Very positive about the way he works. About the squad that he’s got. About what the ambition of the club is, and without going into too much detail, that was enough for me to make a quick decision.”