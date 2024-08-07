Sunderland's Championship rivals sign ex-Newcastle United man in statement deal

Portsmouth have wrapped up a deal to sign former Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie.

Sunderland’s newly-promoted Championship rivals Portsmouth have completed an eye-catching deal for former Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie.

Last season’s League One winners unveiled the 34-year-old at Fratton Park on Tuesday, with the player having penned a two-year deal on the south coast.

Ritchie is a product of Pompey’s own youth academy, making 10 senior appearances for his boyhood club before leaving in 2011 to join Swindon Town. From there, he enjoyed a successful stint with Bournemouth, and subsequently moved to Tyneside in the summer of 2016. In recent times, however, he had found opportunities harder to come by at St James’ Park, and was limited to just 17 appearances across all competitions last term. At the end of the campaign, Ritchie and Newcastle parted company, rendering the 16-cap Scotland international a free agent.

Reflecting on Ritchie’s homecoming, current Portsmouth manager John Mousinho told the club’s official website: “Everyone will know what Matt is all about because he’s had a fantastic Premier League career. “I’m sure all the fans have tracked his incredible progress since he was last at the club and been pleased by what he’s achieved. It’s a transfer that’s been talked about for a long time and it’s amazing that we’ve been able to get it done."

Portsmouth begin their Championship campaign with an unenviable trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday. Alongside Ritchie, Pompey have already completed deals for the likes of midfielder Andre Dozzell, full-back Jordan Williams, and wingers Josh Murphy and Elias Sorensen this summer.