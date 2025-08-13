Jenson Seelt has been pictured at Sunderland’s Academy of Light amid fresh transfer links, defensive changes and questions over a new signing’s debut

Jenson Seelt has been pictured arriving at Sunderland’s Academy of Light as speculation over his future continues to mount.

The 22-year-old Dutch centre-back was spotted on Wednesday morning in a post shared by the club’s official X account, just hours after fresh reports in the Netherlands linked him with a return to NEC Nijmegen.

According to De Gelderlander, NEC are in the market for defensive reinforcements and have identified Seelt as a target. The report claims Sunderland are open to letting the defender leave following the arrival of new centre-back Omar Alderete from Getafe.

Alderete’s signing provides Régis Le Bris with additional options at the back, though it remains unclear whether the Paraguayan will be available for Saturday’s Premier League opener against West Ham United. That decision is expected to be clarified during Le Bris’ pre-match press conference tomorrow, with another potential option being Reinildo partnering Dan Ballard in central defence. However, as it stands, Seelt looks likely to be needed in some capacity. Alderete and fellow new defensive signing Athur Masuaku were also pictured at the Academy of Light today.

Seelt, who joined the Black Cats from PSV in 2023, endured a difficult 2024-25 campaign after suffering a serious knee injury in March last year, ruling him out for the entire season. Speaking after Sunderland’s 3-0 pre-season defeat to Hearts, he admitted a loan move was “an option” but stressed his focus was on returning to regular first-team football.

Speaking to The Echo, he said post-Hearts: “For me, the most important thing is to get regular play time and play loads of games because it’s important after a year of injury. We’ll see what the best option is in there. I'm just enjoying it at the moment.

I also need to be realistic,” Seelt added. “They're probably going to get some other players as well, bring some new players in. I feel very good at the moment. We'll see what happens. I just try to do my best. If I have to be there for the first game, then I'll be there.”

Seelt admits last season was one of the toughest periods of his career but says he feels “very happy” and confident again after months of hard work – crediting his girlfriend, family and the club for their support. “Last season, everyone knows, it wasn't very nice for me,” he said. “But all summer, I've trained and made sure I was ready for pre-season. I think I've been showing some good bits. I'm feeling very well, so I'm very happy with that on a personal side.

“After a year of insecurity about the knee, it wasn't nice. But now I feel so good, and that's very nice for me. It was very tough. I'm happy that my girlfriend was with me in England – she really helped me. Loads of family came over, so that helped as well. The club was always very supportive. I never felt really lonely, although it's your injury. Every day, you have to overcome these difficulties and setbacks. But in the end, we're here.”

Seelt also praised head coach Le Bris for his encouragement since arriving earlier this summer: “He's very supportive. Also, this new season, he speaks a lot with me. We speak about the game. I hope he's happy with me at the moment. Let's continue.”

Since his arrival on Wearside, Seelt has made 18 senior appearances, all in the Championship, but has obviously yet to feature in the Premier League. A move to NEC would mark a return to his roots — the Ede-born defender came through the Nijmegen club’s youth system before moving to PSV in 2017, where he made one first-team appearance and 63 outings for Jong PSV. Sunderland host West Ham at the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening, ending an eight-year exile from the top flight.

