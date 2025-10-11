Sunderland coach Carlton Fairweather passed away in April at the age of 63.

Sunderland have confirmed that they will partner with MatchWornShirt to auction off the kits they wore against Crystal Palace last month to raise money in memory much-loved coach Carlton Fairweather.

The 63-year-old sadly passed away in April following a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, and will be remembered as a hugely respected, charismatic and much-loved figure within the Academy of Light.

Born in Camberwell, London, on September 22nd, 1961, Fairweather made over 130 league appearances for Wimbledon during a golden era for the club. He scored 26 goals and was part of the ‘Crazy Gang’ team that rose through the Football League ranks during the 1980s. Though injury kept him out of the 1988 FA Cup final, his role in that side and their success remains significant.

Following spells at other clubs, including Carlisle United, Fairweather moved into coaching and joined Sunderland in 2003. Over two decades, he became a cornerstone of the club’s academy and community programmes, known for his commitment to youth development and his ability to inspire.

He also managed Sunderland Ladies between 2014 and 2017, guiding the team during its time in the Women’s Super League and earning widespread respect for his leadership. Fairweather remained active within the club’s academy structure in recent years, helping to guide the next generation of Wearside talent right up until his illness. His influence is still deeply felt by staff and players alike.

Indeed, speaking after Fairweather’s passing, Sunderland U18s coach Lead Coach Fin Lynch said: “Carlton was the heartbeat of this place. He embodied everything we believe in – hard work, humility, and an unwavering commitment to the players. Jordan Moore and I are fully committed to carrying that legacy forward. He’s been a huge inspiration to all of us.”

What have Sunderland said about their shirt auction in memory of Carlton Fairweather?

In a fresh update, Sunderland announced earlier this week that they will sell off the third shirts worn during last month’s battling 0-0 away draw with Crystal Palace to help raise money for St Benedict’s Hospice, who provided care for Fairweather and his family during his illness.

A statement from the club’s official website reads: “Sunderland AFC is proud to partner with MatchWornShirt to auction the player-worn and match-issued third kits from our recent Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace, with all proceeds going towards a cause that holds deep meaning for the club.

“This auction continues the incredible fundraising efforts made in memory of our much-loved former colleague and coach, Carlton Fairweather, who sadly passed away earlier this year after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Last month, 25 members of Sunderland AFC staff completed the iconic 2025 Great North Run, raising thousands of pounds in tribute to Carlton. The team took on the 13.1-mile route from Newcastle to South Shields in honour of a man who embodied the values of dedication, humility, and unity throughout his time with the club.

“Funds raised from the auction will support St Benedict’s Hospice, which provided exceptional care and compassion to Carlton and his family during his illness.

“To further bolster these fundraising efforts, the club has come together once again—this time through the auctioning of the striking third kits worn and issued during our clash with Crystal Palace. Each shirt is individually signed by the players involved, offering supporters a rare opportunity to own a unique piece of matchday history, while directly contributing to a cause that unites the Sunderland community.”

How can I bid on Sunderland match-worn shirts?

Any fans wishing to bid on the shirts in question can do so by visiting MatchWornShirt, with the auction set to remain open until next weekend.

