Sunderland staff to run 2025 Great North Run in tribute to former coach Carlton Fairweather

A group of 26 Sunderland AFC staff members will take on the 2025 Great North Run to honour the memory of former coach and colleague Carlton Fairweather, who passed away earlier this year after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The team will tackle the iconic 13.1-mile route from Newcastle to South Shields on Sunday, 7 September, raising money for causes close to Fairweather’s heart and legacy. Funds raised will be split between two charities. The majority will go to St Benedict’s Hospice, in recognition of the care and support the organisation gave to Carlton and his family. A portion will also support the Meningitis Trust, as 12 runners secured their entries through the charity.

Fairweather, who died earlier this year aged 63, was a much-loved figure at the Academy of Light, where he worked in various coaching and mentoring roles after a successful playing career with Wimbledon and Carlisle United. He also managed Sunderland Ladies between 2014 and 2017, guiding the team during their spell in the top tier of English women’s football.

A key part of Wimbledon’s rise in the 1980s, Fairweather made over 130 league appearances for the Dons and was widely respected across the game for his work developing young players after retirement. This year’s Great North Run effort is intended as a tribute to the values and spirit Carlton championed throughout his life and career.

Participating Sunderland staff include: Kyle Barnes, Pete Brand, Sam Clayton, Emily Davis, Jonjo Dickman, Conor Dunne, Lee Dodgson, Jordan Ewen, Josh Goodfellow, Alasdair Hamilton, Louise Harrison, John Hewitson, Finn Lynch, Sam Innes, Angel Inman, Andy Inness, Sam Kelly, Jonny Maddison, Keith McGrath, Jordan Moore, Robin Nicholls, Adam Nodding, Jack Pringle, Phil Reynard, Dan Ross, James Snead-Speck.

Donate to the Meningitis Trust by clicking here.

Donate to St Benedict’s Hospice by clicking here.

Carlton Fairweather: 1961-2025

Sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman said after the news of his passing was announced earlier this year: “Carlton’s personality and charisma was unique. He worked across all aspects of our Club, and the reason he’s so highly thought of is down to his dedication, humility, and work ethic. Within a sporting environment, you need consistency, and Carlton’s character very rarely shifted from enthusiastic, bubbly, and infectious. Add this to someone who crafted their skill of coaching and mentoring over so many years, and it’s a special mix. I was blessed to spend time with Carlton on many occasions, and he always brought the gift of wisdom, a gift only very few people can give. He will be truly missed by all within our Club.”

In March 2025, Sunderland confirmed the news of his cancer diagnosis, with tributes pouring in from players, staff and fans alike. Robin Nicholls, the club’s academy manager, praised Fairweather’s “outstanding dedication” and the indelible mark he has left on the club and its people. Players and staff recently came together to celebrate his work and impact when Preston North End visited the Stadium of Light last season, with Fairweather presented to the home crowd before the game, before a guard of honour was formed for the beloved coach.

Sunderland captain Dan Neil said ahead of the game against Preston North End: “Carlton has had a massive influence on my personal development coming up through the academy, and I know it’s the same for many others who came through. Many of those are in the first team now, and others who have gone on to play for other teams. His personality in and around the building was amazing. He lights up whatever room he comes into, and he has an infectious smile and laugh. From myself and on behalf of the rest of the Lads, we want to wish him all the very best.”

Current Sunderland Women’s boss Mel Reay added: “Carlton and I worked together when the women's team was in the WSL. He always showed a passion for coaching and making players better. He was a pleasure to work alongside, and even now is a huge supporter of the women’s team. I will always remember our first game in the WSL against Liverpool, live on BT Sport. We made a substitution when we won a penalty. Brooke Chaplen spent a while waiting to take the spot kick, and the commentator was giving us some stick for our timing. Brooke smashed the ball into the net, which saw us pick up three points in the opening fixture and watching and listening to it back made us laugh!”

After the news was announced, Sunderland’s club site read: “The Club has lost an exceptionally talented coach and an even greater friend, who impacted and inspired so many with his vibrant spirit and infectious smile. From players and staff to supporters, Carlton will forever be remembered on Wearside by all fortunate enough to cross his path. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Sunderland AFC are with Carlton’s wife, Lesley, his children Jordan, Elliott and Tyla, and everybody who knew and loved him.”

