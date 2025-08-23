Sunderland played out an eventual opening period against Burnley at Turf Moor

The Premier League have confirmed why Burnley’s opening goal against Sunderland at Turf Moor on Saturday afetrnoon was ruled out.

Lyle Foster thought he had put Burnley ahead in the 18th minute of the game when he took possession off Jenson Seelt and fired into the net despite Robin Roefs almost blocking the shot.

Referee Michael Salisbury quickly blew for a foul and play resumed after a brief VAR check. Salisbury ruled that Foster had tripped Seelt to win the ball, and VAR agreed.

A statement from the Premier League match centre said: “The referee’s call of no goal following a foul by Foster on Seelt was checked and confirmed by VAR - with it deemed that Seelt was clearly tripped from behind.”

Seelt was an early substitute for Dan Ballard, who handed Sunderland a major injury blow when he limped off in the opening minutes of the game. The centre back had almost produced an assist when heading Granit Xhaka’s free kick across goal, with Eliezer Mayenda seeing his first-time volley blocked by Martin Dubravka. On landing Ballard immediately grasped his leg, and left the pitch after a long spell of treatment.

Jhon Lucumí to Sunderland transfer saga escalates

Jhon Lucumí's agent has now released a statement urging Bologna to sanction the defender's departure to Sunderland.

It marks a significant escalation in the long running transfer saga, with Lucumí a key target for the Black Cats this summer. Simone Rondanini has released a statement to prominent transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, stressing his respect for Bologna but urging them to reconsider their stance.

Rondanini's comments follow those of Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci in Bologna newspaper Il Resto del Carlino on Friday morning, who stated that the club could not sanction his departure having already lost a number of key players from the squad this summer. As it stands, Lucumí is due to face AS Roma on the opening night of the Serie A season on Saturday, having been named in the squad on Friday.

Sunderland are believed to have submitted their first official bid for the 27-year-old earlier this week, but their interest is longstanding.

“I carefully read the words of the CEO of Bologna, whom I respect a lot, as well as the club that has accompanied Jhon in these wonderful years," Rondanini said.

"It's natural to feel a little disappointment, because our relationship with the club has always been human. From the beginning, our project was linked to a stay of two or three years, recognising in Jhon a constantly growing player.

"Last year we were asked to stay and we did so with great availability. This year, however, since the beginning of the season, the message has always been clear on both sides: if the right offer had arrived, Jhon would have had the possibility of a transfer.

"I therefore hope that on the part of Bologna there can be a reflection that allows us to find a balanced and positive solution for everyone. I understand the importance of the club and the player, and I only expect that our request can also be understood."

Lucumí is out of contract next summer.

