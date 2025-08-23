Sunderland team news explained as Régis Le Bris makes key call for Burnley clash

Régis Le Bris has named his Sunderland squad to face Burnley

Régis Le Bris has made one change to his Sunderland side to face Burnley at Turf Moor this afternoon, with Omar Alderete making his full debut.

Alderete replaces Jenson Seelt in the heart of the Black Cats defence after an impressive cameo against West Ham United on opening day, in which he assisted Eliezer Mayenda for the club's first Premier Legaue goal for eight years. Alderete replaced Seelt after the latter picked up an injury in the second half. Seelt is fit to take his place on the bench, with the Paraguayan international preferred by Le Bris.

Arthur Masuaku has also been named on the bench for the first time since his arrival as a free agent this summer, having trained fully with his new team mates this week. Le Bris has opted to take a cautious approach with Nordi Mukiele, who is not included in the squad having only began training this week. He instead looks set to debut against Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

“Nordi has trained partly this week with us so he is almost ready, we will make a decision on Friday as to whether we go with him this weekend or whether we wait for Tuesday," Le Bris said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"Arthur has trained normally this week, so he is ready."

Sunderland XI: Roefs; Hume, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki, Diarra; Talbi, Adingra, Mayenda

Subs: Patterson, Masuaku, Seelt, Neil, Roberts, Le Fee, Isidor, Guiu, Rigg

Scott Parker has made two changes to his Burnley side, with Jacob Bruun Larsen replacing Oliver Sonne and Lesley Ugochukwu in for Josh Laurent. New signing Armando Broja has not made the squad.

Jhon Lucumí to Sunderland transfer saga escalates

Jhon Lucumí's agent has now released a statement urging Bologna to sanction the defender's departure to Sunderland.

It marks a significant escalation in the long running transfer saga, with Lucumí a key target for the Black Cats this summer. Simone Rondanini has released a statement to prominent transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, stressing his respect for Bologna but urging them to reconsider their stance.

Rondanini's comments follow those of Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci in Bologna newspaper Il Resto del Carlino on Friday morning, who stated that the club could not sanction his departure having already lost a number of key players from the squad this summer. As it stands, Lucumí is due to face AS Roma on the opening night of the Serie A season on Saturday, having been named in the squad on Friday.

Sunderland are believed to have submitted their first official bid for the 27-year-old earlier this week, but their interest is longstanding.

“I carefully read the words of the CEO of Bologna, whom I respect a lot, as well as the club that has accompanied Jhon in these wonderful years," Rondanini said.

"It's natural to feel a little disappointment, because our relationship with the club has always been human. From the beginning, our project was linked to a stay of two or three years, recognising in Jhon a constantly growing player.

"Last year we were asked to stay and we did so with great availability. This year, however, since the beginning of the season, the message has always been clear on both sides: if the right offer had arrived, Jhon would have had the possibility of a transfer.

"I therefore hope that on the part of Bologna there can be a reflection that allows us to find a balanced and positive solution for everyone. I understand the importance of the club and the player, and I only expect that our request can also be understood."

Lucumí is out of contract next summer.

