Reports have suggested the Black Cats stopper is set to be named in this summer’s Under-21s Euros squad, after starting every Championship fixture for his club this season.

Despite being 22, Patterson, who is working with Sunderland goalkeeper coach Alessandro Barcherini, can still play for The Young Lions as he was eligible when qualifying began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The keeper’s form has also led to reports Premier League clubs Wolves and Leicester are monitoring his situation.

Anthony Patterson playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

“I think he’s done exceptionally well and has got an amazing temperament,” said Mowbray when asked about Patterson. “I see him working every day with Alessandro.

“I’ve been in this job a long time in football management and I have to say the temperament of the goalkeeper we’ve got is just fantastic really, just a big, steady young guy who doesn’t get too uptight about anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His personality is so measured, it’s amazing really and he finds a way to keep that ball out of the net, helps the team with balls into the box. His distribution is improving so there is lots of positives.”

When asked about the prospect of Patterson representing England, Mowbray added: “That would be good, let’s see if that’s something that comes up.

“It’s not something I’ve got my eye over. I couldn’t tell you who the England Under-21 goalkeeper is. I couldn’t sit here and tell you the lad who played for their last game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad