There will be opportunities for Mowbray to bring these players into the squad with so many medium to long-term injuries in his senior squad, with Jewison Bennette this week becoming the latest to be ruled out for the rest of the season.

Chris Rigg (15) and Tom Watson (16) are both youth internationals who have been in senior squads this season, with Rigg making his debut in the FA Cup.

"I think so - Rigg, Watson, Caden Kelly, these young players are doing well," Mowbray said.

Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg

"It's about opportunity, if a space opens up or we decide we're going to rest someone who has played a lot of football one day, we might potentially give someone a start.

"But we have to pick the right game, and that's probably not Burnley away."

Mowbray is eager to give more exposure to his younger players over the coming weeks, but insists he will keep naming teams strong enough to win games for the supporters watching on.

"It's a balance, we've got to win football matches for these supporters," Mowbray said.

"I don't want them spending hundreds of pounds to watch their team and then we're not interested in trying to win.

"I have to get the balance right between blooding the youngsters so that they get the experience they need and so they're better next year. They only get that experience by playing but we need to win, so if they're not doing very well they'll come off. I hope that the supporters of the club feel it's exciting that we're trying to build a team with these youngsters.

"There is a core of really exciting young footballers at this club, they're talented and we can hopefully build a team for the next four, five years off the back of their talent.