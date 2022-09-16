Wright was not part of the matchday squad as Sunderland beat Reading 3-0 earlier this week, having stayed in the North East for personal reasons.

As it stands the 30-year-old is set to feature for Australia over the international break, having been named in the squad earlier this week.

“He's not got an injury, it's just a situation at home,” Mowbray said.

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We've allowed him to stay in the North East and it'll be resolved very quickly over the next few days I'm sure.

“He won't be available for the Watford game but he'll be back after the international break.”

Ellis Simms faces a late fitness test ahead of the game and while Mowbray needs to assess whether his experienced players such as Corry Evans are ready for another demanding away fixture, he is hopeful that they can be available to start.

“We took Corry off the other night because he did come over and say he was cramping up a bit.” Mowbray said.

“It was a big physical effort from the lads the other night, and as you're getting a bit older you do have to look after yourself.

“He'll do practically nothing before he puts his boots back on Saturday, with the more experienced lads we're just letting them recover and of course they'll be around the tactical stuff.