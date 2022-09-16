Huggins made a major impression in his opening appearances after joining from Leeds United last year, but suffered a stress fracture of the back. That was then compounded when the full back suffered stress fractures in both of his heels.

The 21-year-old last played in the 5-0 win over Cheltenham Town almost a year ago, a game in which he excelled.

Mowbray revealed this morning that Huggins was a player he almost signed for Blackburn Rovers, and has the attributes he believes needed to thrive at Sunderland in the long term.

Sunderland defender Niall Huggins

"I almost signed Niall at Blackburn Rovers, that's how much I like him as a player," Mowbray said.

"He is a bundle of energy, of drive and of passion.

"I would have signed him because when you manage a football club for working class people who want to see their players giving everything - well Niall Huggins is the epitome of that.

"I have to be patient with Niall, I speak to the physios on a daily basis but I'm always very wary about discussing timeframes because I don't like to put pressure on players, sometimes if it's a bad injury they need a little longer to have that confidence back. I'm not there to say they have to be back in two weeks, four weeks, whatever it might be.

"When Niall has got his boots back on and he's buzzing around, tackling, shooting and crossing, then he'll be competing to get back in the team.

"And if the team is doing well then of course it won't be easy for him to get in, but he's a good player and I'm looking forward to having him fit.

"It will be a while yet, it's not something we should expect in the next few weeks I don't think, as he's not yet reached the point where he's back joining in with us."