Mowbray opted to bring Aji Alese and Lynden Gooch straight back into the starting XI on the club's Championship return, meaning Trai Hume and Niall Huggins dropped out despite their crucial role in the 2-1 win over Birmingham City. It also meant that there was no place in the XI for Dennis Cirkin, who has been enjoying an excellent first campaign in the second tier.

Mowbray said that he felt he needed Alese's height against a Millwall side who threaten consistently from set plays, while Gooch went on to assist Alex Pritchard for the all-important second goal.

The head coach is hopeful that Ross Stewart will return to the squad to face West Bromwich Albion a week on Monday, with Dan Ballard 'not too far behind him'.

It leaves Mowbray with even more dilemmas in the weeks ahead.

"I had a conversation with Dennis before the game because he deserves to play, he's been amazing since I came to the club," Mowbray said.

"But we're playing Millwall and 63% of their goals come from set plays, I felt we needed Aji's height and his strength in the air.

Sunderland defender Aji Alese

"It was just a decision I had to make, they're difficult conversations. Niall Huggins didn't even make the bench and he was amazing against Birmingham, of course he's been out for a long time as well.

"That's football, I can only put seven on the bench and 11 on the pitch. Trai Hume was really good against Birmingham as well and these are tough calls, but it's a good place to be when you're leaving out players who you genuinely believe should be in there, but they're not because of the quality you've got in front of them."