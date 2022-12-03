'What a footballer': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos as FOUR Cats men earn 8s in Millwall win
Sunderland moved into the top half of the Championship table with a 3-0 win over Millwall – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray's side?
After a goalless first half, the Black Cats took the lead when Alex Pritchard’s low cross was flicked on by Ellis Simms and Amad converted at the back post.
Pritchard then doubled his side’s lead when he controlled Lynden Gooch’s cross and beat goalkeeper George Long with a low strike, before Ellis Simms added a third in stoppage time.
The result moves Mowbray’s side up to 10th in the table, one point off a play-off place.
Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the Stadium of Light: