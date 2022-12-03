News you can trust since 1873
Amad Diallo's goal for Sunderland against Millwall.

'What a footballer': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos as FOUR Cats men earn 8s in Millwall win

Sunderland moved into the top half of the Championship table with a 3-0 win over Millwall – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray's side?

By Phil Smith
4 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Dec 2022, 2:46pm

After a goalless first half, the Black Cats took the lead when Alex Pritchard’s low cross was flicked on by Ellis Simms and Amad converted at the back post.

Pritchard then doubled his side’s lead when he controlled Lynden Gooch’s cross and beat goalkeeper George Long with a low strike, before Ellis Simms added a third in stoppage time.

The result moves Mowbray’s side up to 10th in the table, one point off a play-off place.

Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the Stadium of Light:

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Got away with one big error just before half time when he passed straight to Flemming who ought to have scored. Defended his box well late on. Assisted the third goal for Simms. 6

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. Lynden Gooch - 7

Justified his manager’s decision to bring him straight back in with a tenacious defensive performance and an excellent assist for Pritchard’s goal. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Luke O’Nien - 7

Had one or two difficult moments in the first half but was very robust in the second. An impressive clean sheet against a physical opponent. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Danny Batth - 8

A big performance at the back. One excellent clearance off the line, excellent in the air and won plenty on the floor too. Picked up where he left off - player of the match for me. 8

Photo: Frank Reid

