Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray explains his interesting Elliot Embleton decision

Mowbray explained on Friday that the club had opted against signing a free agent striker as he expects Manchester United loanee Amad to make a major impression once he has fully settled into the club.

In the interim he opted to switch Embleton and Alex Pritchard, with Embleton playing as the false nine during the 0-0 draw with Preston North End.

The 23-year-old got into some promising positions but a resilient Preston side were able to keep a clean sheet in what was their fifth goalless draw of the Championship campaign.

Amad will be in contention to start moving forward but there could be more opportunities for Embleton.

"I watch Elliot in training and he shoots more than any other player at the football club," Mowbray said.

"He shoots off both feet and he's pretty accurate with both to be honest, I just feel like if we can play him beyond their midfield and we can get him half a yard...

"I want to give him that chance to do what he does in training today and obviously we're looking for players who can get us those goals at the moment.

"I looked at his record last year and in terms of both goals and assists it was very good. I think he deserves an opportunity to show that he can contribute goals for us.

"[With us having no strikers] he's been given an opportunity to do that."

Sunderland are likely to again be without Ellis Simms when Blackpool visit the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night, and Mowbray is confident they will find a way to get back on the goal train.

"I don't want to sit here and talk about strikers, we will find a way to score goals as we have done and we will find a way to win games," he said.

"Sometimes you go through a game where you don't score, that happens to every football team.