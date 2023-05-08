It looked as if the Black Cats' campaign was coming to a close after a frustrating first half, particularly with Millwall 3-1 up at Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City holding Middlesbrough.

Sunderland were forced into a switch at the break with Dennis Cirkin suffering an ankle injury, but Mowbray's side cut loose and scored three excellent goals in ten minutes. With Blackburn Rovers fighting back to win 4-3 at The Den, it sent Sunderland into the play-offs on goal difference.

The head coach says his side were too sloppy in their first half but hailed their performance after the break in front of nearly 6,000 travelling supporters.

Sunderland fans celebrate at Deepdale

Mowbray said it was 'incredible' to see the scenes in the away end. The Black Cats will have to overcome a staggering injury list to make it to the Premier League, but their form since the international break in March has been superb.

"We started a bit sloppy, took many touches," Mowbray said.

"It was like a basketball game really, but we grew into it.

"We had, not harsh words at half time, but we needed better control of the game. We talked about keeping the ball alive, keeping it on the grass, keeping it moving and not giving them set piece chances. And yet it's hard when you don't have a natural centre half who can organise. We were a bit naive in the first half, but we grew into it.

"I'm delighted for the supporters, it's incredible to see so many people from Sunderland travelling in such huge numbers loving watching their team so much.

"I didn’t really want to hear that somebody was winning or losing," he added.

"It was just a case of winning our game, then what was going to be was going to be. But we’re there now. Miraculously, we’ve done it.

"I’m not saying that we’ve warranted it because there are some big clubs in this league, and if you’re Blackburn or Millwall, I’m sure you’re devastated.

"But hopefully we’ve got a bit of momentum and hopefully we’ll have some choices in terms of the selection of the team. It’s nine games now since we’ve been beaten, so we’re going in with some real momentum. Let’s see how it goes.

“I genuinely believed we could win here. With total respect to Preston, who have sorted out their home record, I thought we could win. If you think of us going away and winning at Norwich and West Brom, then we’ve been pretty good away from home.

"I always felt that we could come here and control the game. I always believe that we’ve got attacking players at the top end of the pitch that are really talented footballers. If we can get the ball to them around the edge of the box, then they can score."