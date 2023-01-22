The Black Cats benefited from a contentious red card and penalty award when Dael Fry fouled Ross Stewart early in the second half, but the hosts had dominated the first half without reward and created the better chances in the 2-0 win.

Mowbray believes it showed how his team are growing into life in the Championship - as they moved back to within a win of the top six.

"Amad's opportunity 1-v-1 where he reads the keeper's pass, you're just waiting for the net to bulge," Mowbray said.

"Then a brilliant bit of play puts Ross Stewart in after a great run, you expect the net to bulge again.

"I think we knew we'd played alright in the first half, we'd denied them too many clear cut opportunities and had a few ourselves. "We also felt that you can get punished in games like that, but we played well enough to earn the result I think.

"I've not seen the sending off back but I sit here and think we've had enough red cards ourselves. I think it was the right result, we moved the ball well against a good team.

Amad celebrates his goal for Sunderland

"I like this group of players, they're young players who work really hard and are adapting really well to this division. We have to grow it bit by bit, every time Edouard Michut gets on the pitch he's getting more belief. We're giving them an opportunity to grow and somewhere down the line they will start to affect it regularly like Amad.

"We have to keep competing and as we keep building, our aspirations will get higher. For now we want to compete, and to keep working hard.

"It was amazing today - our stadium. It's not every time you get that emotion but the noise and passion is what I remember from playing at Roker Park. I hope our team plays its part in that, it is some atmosphere when it gets like that.

"We've beaten a really good football side today."