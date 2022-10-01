The Black Cats dominated possession and threatened throughout, but struggled to carve out clear chances.

Mowbray didn’t feel that was due to a lack of a recognised striker, and felt his side just struggled to pick out the right pass when they reached the final third.

He also praised his side for coming through a stern test on set plays against a side that had a major advantage in size and physical presence.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

The draw leaves Sunderland in seventh place, two points back from Mowbray’s previous side Blackburn Rovers in the Championship table.

“You have to put into the context the team we played against, they have had a lot of clean sheets and 0-0 draws so far this season,” Mowbray said.

“They set up well defensively and they carry a threat from set plays, particularly today because there was a huge difference in the size and physicality of the two teams.

“We managed to see that threat off and while I couldn't say we had a lot of clear cut chances, we did get in behind them quite a bit, it was just that final pass, that little run in the box. We just couldn't find that pass in the box today. Even Patrick cutting in from the right-hand side, today it was fizzing just past the post rather than finding the far corner.

“We were the team in the ascendancy and yet they always carried that threat, every set play was a danger to us. It was a good clean sheet.

“We had a lot of good opportunities, we just didn't turn it into good chances.

“It would have been nice to be sitting here at 1-0 given how hard we worked, but we have to point the bag and move on.”

Mowbray admits it may be harder for Sunderland to play without a striker on home turf, where the onus is on his side to create chances. He remains confident he has the players to make it work, though.

“We've scored five in the last two away games, but it's harder at home,” Mowbray said.

“You wouldn't think that but when the opposition is at home they have to open up their shape a little bit. If we'd scored one today we might have gone on to score more, because they would have had to leave spaces for us and we're a really danger in transition.

“But they didn't have to overcommit, and that makes it more difficult for us.

