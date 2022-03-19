Sunderland boss sends encouraging message to Trai Hume after first Northern Ireland call

Hume was this week handed his first Northern Ireland call-up after making the move from Linfield in January, with the 19-year-old admitting it came as a surprise due to his relatively limited game time on Wearside.

The right back started Neil’s first game in charge at AFC Wimbledon but the head coach has in recent weeks preferred Carl Winchester on the right of defence.

Neil has said that he is encouraged with Hume’s progress, however, and has said that he if continues on this trajectory he will get more exposure.

Trai Hume in Northern Ireland action

"It’s a big moment for him,” Neil said of his call up.

"Trai obviously started some of the games when I came in and has been on the bench of late, but he’s been training well.

"I’ve been really pleased with him, I just think that we’ve kept three clean sheets out of four and that side of things that we needed to improve on, we have done.

"Trai just needs to keep doing what he’s doing because he’s progressing well, just now."

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough outlined the thinking behind his selection earlier this week, saying that he had been hugely impressed with Hume on debut against Cheltenham Town.

Hume joins Sunderland team-mate Corry Evans in the squad for upcoming fixtures against Luxembourg and Hungary.

"You can see he is physically ready,” Baraclough said.

"I saw his Sunderland debut and I thought he was excellent, I thought he was the best player on the pitch and that says something about a young lad. He was assured.

"The right back spot is very competitive at the moment. I'm not saying he's there to stay but he's got the attributes to put a case forward.

"He can play right-sided centre back as well, particularly in a three.

"He's suspended for the U21s game against Slovakia, so he'll get some experience in with us [instead]."

Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin have been selected for England U20 duty during the upcoming international break, with Callum Doyle set to represent the U19s.

