The introductions of Dan Neil and Amad unsurprisingly played a big part in that, but so too did the arrival of Pierre Ekwah.

The former West Ham United youngster won some big challenges in the centre of the midfield and showed a pleasing habit of quickly making the right pass. Indeed, the 21-year-old played a key part in the third goal, combining well with Neil down the right flank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite having never played a senior professional game before making the switch to Wearside, he has settled quickly and it was a reflection of his progress that Tony Mowbray felt comfortable leaving Edouard Michut at home so could rest entirely ahead of Bristol City's visit.

The Sunderland head coach believes that Ekwah is close to landing his first start at the club, though he also hinted that the midfielder will have to wait a little longer yet.

"He's not far away from that," Mowbray told The Echo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd have to say that I really like what he brings, he looks so smooth with his left foot. I've just been trying to encourage him to bring his physicality to the game because he's a big lad. He's got huge physical attributes that he should bring to the part because if you can match a physicality and that confrontational side of the modern game, especially in the Championship, and ally it with a silky smooth left foot, you have a potentially a really high-quality footballer. And that's the reason he's here.

"The lack of senior football is something that makes me feel we need to ease him in. I see in his eyes sometimes that he's disappointed because he feels he's ready, but my view is this isn't U23s football and he has to show me week in, week out and on the training ground that he's ready for that confrontation. That you're ready to put your foot in, ready to win headers and 50/50 tackles.

Pierre Ekwah celebrates with Jack Clarke

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can see already that he's not going to give the ball away much, or make too many poor decisions, because of the talent he's got on that left foot, and I'm looking forward to giving him more game time and opportunity over the next few months.

"When that start comes along we'll have to wait and see, I feel at the moment that the balance of the players around him in a starting XI right. He's undoubtedly got the ability and huge potential to be whatever he wants.

"First and foremost he's got to push to be a starter in our team, where we feel like we can't start a game without him because he's so strong, mobile and talented. He's going through that process at the moment of learning about himself in men's football."