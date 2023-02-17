The form of Danny Batth and Dan Ballard since O'Nien's red card at Swansea City, as well as an ACL injury to Corry Evans, have seen the versatile 28-year-old return to a midfield role in recent weeks.

That culminated in his return to the starting XI at QPR on Tuesday night, in an unfamiliar midfield two alongside Alex Pritchard.

O'Nien scored the first goal in the game and particularly impressed with his performance in the second half, breaking up a number of dangerous QPR attacks as Sunderland dug in and then finished strongly to secure a 3-0 win.

Luke O'Nien fires Sunderland into the lead at QPR

Mowbray still feels O'Nien in the long run will compete for a place in defence, but he is open-minded about a player who has adapted and thrived so regularly in his career to date.

"In my mind, Luke is a defender," Mowbray said.

"But as I've said so often, he's a great guy and so versatile, he has a real confidence about what we can do. I've told you that he's telling me how he can cause havoc if he goes up front - score 15 goals a season!

"I've got no fears putting him in midfield because I know what he gives you.

"In my mind, he's a defender who can play left or right side, because although he's right-footed it's hard to tell when you watch him. "He's working that left foot every day after training and it's amazing what he can do now.

"We're just delighted he's part of our squad, he keeps that positivity in the environment every day.

"We'll have to see where he finds himself as the season unfolds."

Mowbray has a number of selection dilemmas ahead of this weekend's visit of Bristol City, with both Dan Neil and Edouard Michut in contention to return to the starting XI after being rested for the win over QPR.