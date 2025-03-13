Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris reveals new injury concern ahead of Coventry City clash

Sunderland travel to Coventry City this weekend in a game with big implications for the play-off race

Régis Le Bris has revealed that Leo Hjelde is a doubt for Sunderland’s trip to Coventry City this weekend.

Hjelde has started two of the last three league fixtures and pushed his claims for more regular inclusion, but Le Bris says he could miss out on Saturday. Dennis Cirkin returned to the starting XI on Tuesday night for the 1-1 draw with Preston North End and so seems likely to keep his place at Coventry.

Hjelde’s injury is not a serious one, and so he will back immediately after the international break. The squad is likely to otherwise be unchanged.

“It could be that Leo is not available and he needs a few days to rest,” Le Bris said.

“It is only a small injury but we will see for Saturday. Otherwise, there are no new worries.”

Ian Poveda, Enzo Le Fee, Salis Abdul Samed, Dan Ballard, Aji Alese, Ahmed Abdullahi and Niall Huggins all remain on the sidelines through injury. Le Fee should be fit to return after the international break, with Poveda, Samed and Ballard likely a week or two behind.

The Coventry City injury news

Earlier this week, Coventry City boss Frank Lampard revealed he had two new injury doubts for Sunderland’s visit with Brandon Thomas-Asante and Ben Sheaf missing the defeat to Derby County. Jack Rudoni had already been ruled of the game due to a shoulder injury.

“Brandon has got a bit of a problem that he’s been carrying for a while, in his pelvic area, which has been a bit sore this week," Lampard said.

“We’re having to manage his training a little bit but it got a little bit flared up this week, so that’s why he wasn’t there. Ben has had a little bit of an issue. It isn’t the issue he had before but a different issue that ruled him out today. I won’t go into the details of it but hopefully he’ll be back very soon. We’ll see for the weekend.”