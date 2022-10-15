Cirkin had absent with a hamstring problem since Mowbray’s first game as head coach at Middlesbrough, but added an assist to his winning goal in a superb performance.

The former Spurs youngster has been one of Sunderland’s stars of the season so far and the head coach is excited to work with him more closely moving forward.

He said the 20-year-old has both the technical ability and the physicality to have a big future in the game.

Dennis Cirkin celebrates his winning goal

"It's an amazing, brave header from Dennis to win it for us, he's not favourite to win that header but he launches himself at it from five yards,” Mowbray said.

"Dennis is an emotional, deep individual who is desperate to do well in football. He gets really wrapped up in the game of football and he's got the qualities I like in a footballer.

"If the match is a clever, technical game he can join in and play, if it's an emotional battle he can bring his shield and sword and go to war. I like Dennis Cirkin a lot.

"He's undoubtedly got the potential to be a Premier League player, we tried to sign him a few times at Blackburn Rovers. Jose Mourinho really liked him but they were trying to win the league and it's hard to do that with youngsters - but they rated him very highly.

"He's got great human qualities Dennis and he's got talent.

"It's our aim, all of us, to grow the club and eventually get back to the Premier League: Dennis is an integral part of that.

"He's a young player on a journey and we're there to support him, as we are with all of these lads. Dennis will have a fantastic evening, he’ll feel good about himself and he deserves that.”

