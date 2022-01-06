Sunderland boss on what to expect from Trai Hume - and his options at right back moving forward

Hume's arrival on a four-and-a-half year deal from Linfield ended the club's long search for a specialist in the position.

On the other flank there have been injury issues throughout the campaign but Dennis Cirkin and Denver Hume have both returned to action in recent weeks.

Sunderland are understood to have committed a six-figure fee for the 19-year-old, who will be given time to adapt to a new philosophy and a new division.

Sunderland defender Trai Hume in action on international duty

Johnson is confident the Northern Irishman can make an impact, and says it's a position where now has depth.

Though Niall Huggins is not due to return from injury until later in the season, both Bailey Wright and Carl Winchester have excelled when asked to step in so far this season.

"With any young player, you put them in the building because you believe in their talent," Johnson said.

"And then it's about creating an environment in which they will flourish.

"Every single player will be different, some will be physically mature, Dennis Cirkin for example is a man when it comes to that physicality.

"When you bring someone into the club you do so believing that they fit the playing philosophy and you then give them opportunity to be fast tracked.

"He's a really exciting player for us.

"It’s a real Roy of the Rovers type story, he’s hungry and very humble. We believe we can mould him into the player he can be.

"We've got to push him gently because there are lot of changes for him, he's a young Irish boy and it's not really any different to Thorben or Leon coming from Germany.

"We've just got to do what's right, help and support him to feel confident.

"When they're called upon, it's then up to them to add value to the team.

"The beauty of that squad is that we do have flexibility."

"If you look at right backs, you've got Trai and then Niall Huggins when he's fit.

"Lynden Gooch can play there, Bailey Wright has done a very good job there, Carl Winchester was arguably the best right back in the division through the first half of the season.

"I have got options and that's what I want."

Hume's arrival was the result of extensive analysis from Johnson and the club's recruitment team, going well beyond simply scouting his impressive performances for David Healy's side.

"It's everything, the data, the scouting network, the eye," Johnson explained.

"It's hour and hours of collective work based on knowledge, data, recommendation, watching the player, getting to know the family.

"Hours of zoom calls to explain the philosophy and to do your due diligence on their personality."

Hume is available for selection when Sunderland travel to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, though it remains to be seen whether he will be involved so soon after his arrival.

The game itself is at risk of being postponed due to COVID issues on Wearside, with Johnson concerned that a small number of positive tests in the next two days could leave him unable to field a team.

