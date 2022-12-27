O'Nien produced another brilliant display in Sunderland's 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers, forming an instantly impressive partnership alongside Dan Ballard as the former Arsenal youngster stepped up his comeback from injury again.

Mowbray admits O'Nien wasn't a player he was very familiar with before he took charge on Wearside but he has now emerged as a genuine regular at centre-half even when regulars in that position are available for selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head coach says the 28-year-old's attitude is so impressive that he can keep taking further steps forward in his career.

Mowbray is also relishing being able to call on a full-fit Ballard on a more regular basis.

“Good players can hit the ground running," Mowbray said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dan Ballard’s still got to get some minutes in his legs – he gave away the free-kick that led to their goal because he got caught turning – but having managed against him when he was at Millwall last year, I know how fast, strong and dominant he is. I see him in training and he doesn’t take any prisoners when he’s training, he’s a really good player.

"Luke O’Nien, I don’t think I’ve ever managed a better human being than him in terms of just doing everything right. He’s an amazing guy. If anything, he overworks the coaches because he wants to watch every touch he’s had in every game, to see what he can do better, then he wants to go out and practice and practice and practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland defender Luke O'Nien

"I didn’t really study his history, but he started at Wycombe as a young boy and he’s made massive strides in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If Sunderland don’t keep progressing, then I’m pretty sure that kid will still find a way of making sure he gets to the Premier League himself because he’s an amazing character.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray also said that he is confident Everton will be happy for Simms to see out the season on Wearside as he continued his impressive form with the winning goal.

“I think Everton are just happy he’s playing football," Mowbray said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s like Amad and Man United, I think Everton are just happy Ellis is here and playing.

"If you look at what we did at Blackburn, we had Harvey Elliot, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tosin Adarabioyo, and we helped with their development. I think if clubs send young players on loan, they want to know that they’re playing football and improving. Amad didn’t play a lot of football at Rangers last year, but now he’s one of our main players.

Advertisement Hide Ad